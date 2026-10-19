Did the Dinosaurs All Die in One Day? Drilling for Clues About What Really Happened

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At Chicxulub, fresh cores reopen the day Earth lost its giants.
Geologist Sean Gulick examines what drilling inside the Chicxulub crater reveals about the asteroid impact 66 million years ago and the extinction that erased dinosaurs and 75% of life on Earth. Follow the evidence from impact physics to the first day after collision, and see how the crater also preserves clues to life's recovery.
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