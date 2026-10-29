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T-Rex: An Evolutionary Journey

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From fragile hunter to apex giant, the science behind a legend.

See how new fossils and modern analysis reshape the story of Tyrannosaurus rex, revealing smaller, weaker ancestors and the pressures that drove their rise. Following its path from Asia into North America, this film turns a familiar dinosaur into a deeper evolutionary puzzle, with discoveries that keep expanding what we know.

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