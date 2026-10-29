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Rediscovering T.REX

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New evidence and CGI rebuild the most accurate Tyrannosaurus ever seen.

This film examines how paleontologists and new technology are reshaping what we know about Tyrannosaurus Rex, from its bite force and movement to its senses and appearance. By following the evidence behind each revision, you get a sharper, more surprising portrait of a predator long buried under myth. Sign up to see science bring this iconic dinosaur back into focus.

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