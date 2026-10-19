The Rise and Fall of the Dinosaurs: Four Surprising New Discoveries

Four discoveries recast dinosaur history, from cat-sized ancestors to feathered survivors.

Paleontologist Steve Brusatte traces more than 200 million years of dinosaur evolution, revealing how new fossil evidence reshapes what we know about their origins, rise, and extinction. From giant trackways on Scotland's Isle of Skye to feathered dinosaurs in China, each discovery adds a surprising link in the story, making this a rewarding watch for curious minds ready to dig deeper.