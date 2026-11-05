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Pingu

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Mischief, family upheaval, and a playful seal reshape a young penguin's world.

Meet a cheeky young penguin as he adjusts to life with a new baby sister and dives into adventures with his best friend, Robby the seal. The series turns everyday family moments and comic mishaps into charming, character-driven fun that keeps you curious to see what trouble and tenderness come next.

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1 episode

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