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Mischief, family upheaval, and a playful seal reshape a young penguin's world.
Meet a cheeky young penguin as he adjusts to life with a new baby sister and dives into adventures with his best friend, Robby the seal. The series turns everyday family moments and comic mishaps into charming, character-driven fun that keeps you curious to see what trouble and tenderness come next.
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