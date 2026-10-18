Curious Minds: Creativity

Curiosity Original
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Plans start at $4.17/month
Where science, art, and invention collide to spark original thought.
Explore how creative insight shapes science, design, and the inventions that transform daily life. This series examines why breakthrough ideas often emerge when disciplines connect, revealing creativity as both a personal strength and a force that powers society. Sign up to see how curiosity becomes innovation.
Episode guide9 episodes
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free