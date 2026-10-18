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Curious Minds: Creativity

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Where science, art, and invention collide to spark original thought.

Explore how creative insight shapes science, design, and the inventions that transform daily life. This series examines why breakthrough ideas often emerge when disciplines connect, revealing creativity as both a personal strength and a force that powers society. Sign up to see how curiosity becomes innovation.

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9 episodes

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