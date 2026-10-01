Where imagination turns everyday problems into giant, joyful adventures.
In this playful animated series, kids use imagination to create big friends and solve the challenges of school, play, and friendship. Along the way, they learn about fairness, empathy, and how to connect with others, even when words fall short. Sign up to watch a world where everyday moments become clever, heartwarming discoveries.
Episode guide1 episode
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
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- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free
Frequently asked questions
Thousands of the world's best documentaries and factual programming — nature, history, science, technology, and biography — including exclusive Curiosity Originals like My Big Big Friend. Stream it all ad-free, anytime.
My Big Big Friend streams with every plan. Plans start at $4.17/month.
Watch on the web, iOS and Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, and most smart TVs. Start on one device and pick up right where you left off on another.
Curiosity Stream is our streaming service — thousands of documentaries and originals. The Smart Bundle is Curiosity Stream plus four other independent streaming services (Tastemade, Kidstream, Curiosity University, and SOMM TV) on a single subscription.