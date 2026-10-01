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My Big Big Friend

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Plans start at $4.17/month

Where imagination turns everyday problems into giant, joyful adventures.

In this playful animated series, kids use imagination to create big friends and solve the challenges of school, play, and friendship. Along the way, they learn about fairness, empathy, and how to connect with others, even when words fall short. Sign up to watch a world where everyday moments become clever, heartwarming discoveries.

Episode guide

1 episode

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Thousands of the world's best documentaries and factual programming — nature, history, science, technology, and biography — including exclusive Curiosity Originals like My Big Big Friend. Stream it all ad-free, anytime.

My Big Big Friend streams with every plan. Plans start at $4.17/month.

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