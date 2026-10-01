Curiosity Stream
Sign In

Madeline

75% loved this1 episode4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

In vine-covered Paris, a fearless girl turns mystery into mischief and heart.

Inspired by the classic children’s books, this award-winning series follows a spirited young heroine through adventures across Paris. Expect clever mysteries, playful humor, and the kind of courage that makes small acts feel grand. Sign up to spend more time in a world where curiosity, kindness, and quick thinking lead the way.

Episode guide

1 episode

Love Madeline? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond Madeline, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Thousands of the world's best documentaries and factual programming — nature, history, science, technology, and biography — including exclusive Curiosity Originals like Madeline. Stream it all ad-free, anytime.

Madeline streams with every plan. Plans start at $4.17/month.

Watch on the web, iOS and Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, and most smart TVs. Start on one device and pick up right where you left off on another.

Curiosity Stream is our streaming service — thousands of documentaries and originals. The Smart Bundle is Curiosity Stream plus four other independent streaming services (Tastemade, Kidstream, Curiosity University, and SOMM TV) on a single subscription.

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.