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Louie

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Plans start at $4.17/month

Pencils, play, and imagination bring every simple sketch to life.

Draw alongside Louie and Yoko as friendly adventures turn a house, snail, camel, dog, and flower into playful creations. Each story breaks pictures into easy shapes, colors, and details, making creativity feel inviting and rewarding. Sign up to watch a series that blends gentle fun with the satisfaction of learning how to draw.

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1 episode

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Thousands of the world's best documentaries and factual programming — nature, history, science, technology, and biography — including exclusive Curiosity Originals like Louie. Stream it all ad-free, anytime.

Louie streams with every plan. Plans start at $4.17/month.

Watch on the web, iOS and Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, and most smart TVs. Start on one device and pick up right where you left off on another.

Curiosity Stream is our streaming service — thousands of documentaries and originals. The Smart Bundle is Curiosity Stream plus four other independent streaming services (Tastemade, Kidstream, Curiosity University, and SOMM TV) on a single subscription.

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