Close Proximity

92% loved this10 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
Inside Formula DRIFT, Matt Field chases speed, precision, and the edge.
Step into the high-pressure world of professional drift driver Matt Field, where every run depends on speed, style, and exact control. This series goes beyond tire smoke to show the teamwork, repairs, and split-second decisions behind competing at the highest level of drifting. Sign up to see what it takes to stay close when everything can change in an instant.
Episode guide10 episodes
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free