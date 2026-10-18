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Close Proximity

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Inside Formula DRIFT, Matt Field chases speed, precision, and the edge.

Step into the high-pressure world of professional drift driver Matt Field, where every run depends on speed, style, and exact control. This series goes beyond tire smoke to show the teamwork, repairs, and split-second decisions behind competing at the highest level of drifting. Sign up to see what it takes to stay close when everything can change in an instant.

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10 episodes

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