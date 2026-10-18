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The Science of Movement

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Inside elite athletics, where explosive power meets precision and control.

See how extraordinary athletes turn speed, strength, balance, and technique into performances at the edge of human ability. From gymnastics to sprinting, hurdles, pole vault, and fencing, each episode breaks down the mechanics behind world-class movement. Sign up to watch the body and mind at work in exacting detail.

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10 episodes

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