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Die Schlacht um Berlin

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As Berlin's edges collapse, the final assault closes in on Hitler's capital.

Set on April 22, 1945, this series examines the moment the Red Army began its attack at Berlin's city limits. You will follow the opening phase of a decisive assault on Hitler's capital and gain sharper historical context that makes each development more compelling to watch.

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2 episodes

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