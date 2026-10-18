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Legendary Motorcar (Season 3)

87% loved this13 episodes4KCC
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Classic car deals, painstaking rebuilds, and track tests collide under pressure.

Step inside a world where rare collector cars are bought, sold, restored, and raced by a team driven by shared passion. Season 3 spotlights high-stakes negotiations, major restoration setbacks, and the exacting work behind bringing exceptional machines back to life. Sign up to see how every decision shapes the fate of some of the greatest cars on the planet.

Episode guide

13 episodes

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