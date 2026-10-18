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MIX: Cocktail Hour (Season 1)

67% loved this9 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

Cocktails, costumes, and quick wit collide behind every surprising pour.

Join Tamee and Scott as they shake, stir, and laugh through a season where mixology meets playful chaos. From inventive cocktails to costumes and surprise guest bartenders, each episode serves up fresh combinations of technique and personality. Sign up to enjoy a spirited series that turns drink-making into smart, unruly fun.

Episode guide

9 episodes

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