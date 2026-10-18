MIX (Season 1)

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Step inside California’s hidden bars, where craft cocktails become theater.
Join host Tamee Harrison as she slips behind secret doors and into standout California bars shaped by speakeasy style. You will see mixologists build unforgettable cocktails with fresh juices, house-made flavors, infused botanicals, and bold presentation. Sign up to watch a season that turns every pour into a creative reveal.
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