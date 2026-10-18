MIX (Season 2)

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California cocktail culture comes alive through inventive drinks and unforgettable kitchens.
Join host Tamee Harrison as she steps inside standout California bars, meeting mixologists whose cocktails blend flair with creativity. Season 2 also opens the door to the food, craft, and personalities behind each destination, from inventive drink-making to ambitious kitchen concepts. It is a smart, flavorful way to see what makes these venues memorable.
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