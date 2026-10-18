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MIX: Cocktail Hour (Season 2)

100% loved this11 episodes4KCC
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Cocktails, costumes, and comic chaos collide behind every inventive pour.

Join Tamee Harrison and Scott Cushman as they shake, stir, and joke their way through a season of playful cocktail experiments. Surprise guest bartenders, bold themed drinks, and costume-fueled mayhem keep each episode lively while revealing the craft behind every creation. Sign up to enjoy a series that blends mixology know-how with genuine chemistry and fun.

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11 episodes

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