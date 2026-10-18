MIX: Cocktail Hour (Season 2)

Cocktails, costumes, and comic chaos collide behind every inventive pour.

Join Tamee Harrison and Scott Cushman as they shake, stir, and joke their way through a season of playful cocktail experiments. Surprise guest bartenders, bold themed drinks, and costume-fueled mayhem keep each episode lively while revealing the craft behind every creation. Sign up to enjoy a series that blends mixology know-how with genuine chemistry and fun.