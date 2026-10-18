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Curious Minds: Quantum Computing

91% loved this7 episodes4KCC
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Where atoms blur into information and computing rewrites the possible.

Step into quantum computing through vivid explanations of atoms, qubits, superposition, and entanglement. This series shows how information can live in multiple states at once, why that could outpace conventional machines, and even how quantum teleportation works at the atomic level. Sign up to see complex physics made graspable, strange, and genuinely rewarding.

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7 episodes

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