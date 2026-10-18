Curious Minds: Future Medicine

Curiosity Original
94% loved this12 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
Where remote care, robotic precision, and human ethics collide.
Explore how emerging medicine is reshaping care through telemedicine, robotic surgery, and increasingly precise treatments at the cellular level. The series also confronts the human and ethical questions raised by life extension, prosthetics, and engineered organs, giving you ideas worth following long after each episode ends.
Episode guide12 episodes
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free