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Curious Minds: Future Medicine

94% loved this12 episodes4KCC
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Where remote care, robotic precision, and human ethics collide.

Explore how emerging medicine is reshaping care through telemedicine, robotic surgery, and increasingly precise treatments at the cellular level. The series also confronts the human and ethical questions raised by life extension, prosthetics, and engineered organs, giving you ideas worth following long after each episode ends.

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12 episodes

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