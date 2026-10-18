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DARPA Robotics Challenge

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Inside the high-stakes race to build robots for disaster zones.

See how the 2015 competition pushed robotics teams to create machines built for places humans cannot safely reach. Through demanding tasks like driving, opening valves, cutting through walls, and crossing rubble, the series reveals how engineers and robots learn to work together under pressure. Sign up to watch ideas born from real-world disasters turn into technology with life-saving potential.

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4 episodes

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