Curious Minds: Happiness

Curiosity Original
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Where biology, purpose, and generosity reshape the science of joy.
Explore how science defines happiness through health, genetics, meaning, and everyday choices. This series examines why positive emotions, social connection, generosity, and even how we spend money can shape well-being. Sign up to discover a richer, evidence-based view of what helps people live happier, healthier lives.
Episode guide10 episodes
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free