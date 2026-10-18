Curious Minds: The Future

Curiosity Original
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A vivid look at tomorrow's sensors, space, AI, and human potential.
Explore bold predictions about how emerging technology could reshape daily life, from connected devices and virtual shopping to AI-guided health tools. The series also looks outward, imagining private space expansion and a world transformed by constant data and new capabilities. Sign up to watch ideas that challenge how you picture the decades ahead.
Episode guide6 episodes
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free