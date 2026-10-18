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Curious Minds: The Future

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A vivid look at tomorrow's sensors, space, AI, and human potential.

Explore bold predictions about how emerging technology could reshape daily life, from connected devices and virtual shopping to AI-guided health tools. The series also looks outward, imagining private space expansion and a world transformed by constant data and new capabilities. Sign up to watch ideas that challenge how you picture the decades ahead.

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6 episodes

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