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Curious Minds: Astronomy

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From killer asteroids to distant life, the night sky turns urgent.

Explore what astronomy is revealing about our solar system, from near-Earth asteroids and Jupiter's protective pull to comets, planets, and the search for life beyond Earth. Along the way, see how robotic missions and future human exploration could deepen our understanding of how worlds form and what our place in the cosmos might be.

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17 episodes

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