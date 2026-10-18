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Curious Minds: Pluto

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The solar system's most debated world reveals an atmosphere spilling into space.

Pluto stands at the center of a live scientific debate, asking what truly makes a planet. This series explores its round shape, unusual orbit, and remarkably extended atmosphere, a rare natural laboratory for understanding how planetary atmospheres escape into space. Sign up to see why this distant world still reshapes astronomy.

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2 episodes

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