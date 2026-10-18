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A Curious World (Season 1)

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Big questions, ancient wonders, and bold science in bite-sized bursts.

This short-form season explores a striking range of subjects, from gravity, the Pyramids, and human aging to the origins of life, the search for habitable worlds, ancient timekeeping, and weather control. Each episode distills complex ideas into sharp, engaging discoveries that reward curiosity and make signing up feel like an easy next step.

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15 episodes

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