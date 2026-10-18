Curious Minds: Science of the Mind

Curiosity Original
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Step inside the brain, where thought, memory, and perception take shape.
Explore what science reveals about the brain, the nonstop center of thought and experience. This series turns a vast subject into an engaging investigation, helping you see the mind with fresh clarity. Sign up to uncover ideas that deepen every episode.
Episode guide2 episodes
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
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