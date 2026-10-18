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Earth: The Nature Of Our Planet

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A blue world revealed through storms, volcanoes, oceans, and the thin air above.

See Earth from a wider, sharper perspective as air, land, and water shape life across oceans, continents, and the atmosphere. From volcanoes and earthquakes to cloud labs, tornado research, deep-sea creatures, and auroras, this series turns familiar scenery into a system of forces, survival, and discovery. Sign up to watch the planet become far more extraordinary than it first appears.

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3 episodes

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