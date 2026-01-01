Hidden Germany

Beyond Germany's famous cities, forests, rivers, and coasts reveal wild secrets.
Look past the castles and city skylines to discover a Germany shaped by mountains, ancient forests, winding rivers, and two seas. From wildcats, lynx, and wolves to beavers, seals, and harbor porpoises, this film reveals a remarkable range of wildlife and landscapes. Sign up to see a richer, less familiar side of one of Europe's most celebrated countries.
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