Hidden Germany

Beyond Germany's famous cities, forests, rivers, and coasts reveal wild secrets.

Look past the castles and city skylines to discover a Germany shaped by mountains, ancient forests, winding rivers, and two seas. From wildcats, lynx, and wolves to beavers, seals, and harbor porpoises, this film reveals a remarkable range of wildlife and landscapes. Sign up to see a richer, less familiar side of one of Europe's most celebrated countries.