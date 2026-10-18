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Charles Yang Performances

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A Juilliard violinist and pianist ignite a live Colorado performance.

Experience Charles Yang and pianist Peter Dugan in a live set recorded at the July 2014 Curiosity Retreat in Gateway Canyons, Colorado. Their performance moves through lively, slow, and dramatic moments, blending violin and piano with striking energy. Sign up to enjoy a concert that rewards close listening and showcases musical range in real time.

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8 episodes

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