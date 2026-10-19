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Music Moves Our Souls

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A virtuoso violinist turns hardship into transcendent performance and purpose.

Discover how Rachel Barton Pine rose from an unstable childhood and devastating injury to become a leading violinist. Through intimate reflections and electrifying performances, this film reveals why music became both her calling and her way to uplift others. Sign up to witness an artist whose resilience deepens every note.

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