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Curious Minds: The Universe

90% loved this8 episodes4KCC
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Where dark matter, hidden dimensions, and cosmic origins collide.

Unpack some of physics' biggest mysteries, from dark matter and the Higgs mass to supersymmetry and extra dimensions. This series turns bold ideas about the universe into clear, thought-provoking questions, revealing how scientists probe what matter is, how gravity works, and what may have shaped the cosmos after its earliest moments.

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8 episodes

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