Curious Minds: Food Science

Curiosity Original
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Plans start at $4.17/month
Where science, policy, and appetite collide on every plate.
Explore how a society judges food quality and how those choices shape the global food supply. Through topics like genetic modification, farmed fish, sugar, and flavor, this series reveals the forces behind what we eat and why it matters. Sign up to watch ideas about food become sharper, richer, and far more consequential.
Episode guide9 episodes
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
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