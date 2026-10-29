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Check-in Düsseldorf Airport

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Inside the control room of a vast, precisely choreographed airport.

Go behind the scenes at Düsseldorf Airport and see how organized air travel works beyond the departure gate. This series reveals the systems, coordination, and daily decisions that keep a major airport moving, offering a rewarding look at a world most travelers never truly see.

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3 episodes

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