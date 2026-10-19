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What a Colorful World

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From glowing reefs to moonlit forests, color becomes nature's hidden language.

Explore how animals across forests, oceans, and shorelines use color to survive, communicate, and find mates. From hummingbirds and chameleons to humpback whales, flamingos, and glasswing butterflies, each sequence reveals a different strategy shaped by light, habitat, and behavior. Sign up to see the natural world with sharper eyes and deeper wonder.

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