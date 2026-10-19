When We Were Apollo

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The untold human story behind the race to reach the Moon.
Meet the engineers, workers, and visionaries who helped build Apollo from the ground up, in their own words. This feature documentary reveals the ambition, setbacks, and resolve behind one of history’s defining achievements, giving you a more intimate view of space exploration and a richer reason to keep watching.
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
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