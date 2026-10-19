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Eyes Wide Open: VR Journalism

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Step inside the birth of virtual reality's most human form of storytelling.

Meet journalist Nonny de la Pena as she fuses documentary filmmaking with video game technology to create immersive reporting. Through powerful examples, the film examines whether virtual reality can place viewers inside urgent real-world stories and spark genuine empathy. Sign up to see how a new medium could change the way we understand the news.

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