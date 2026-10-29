Voyage Into the Sun (Extended Version)

98% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
NASA's daring probe enters the Sun's corona to decode a volatile star.
See how Parker Solar Probe pierced the Sun's corona, giving scientists an unprecedented close-up of solar wind, magnetic fields, and violent eruptions. The film reveals why these events matter on Earth, where severe space weather can damage satellites, power grids, and communications. Sign up to watch a breakthrough mission reshape what we know about our closest star.
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free