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Voyage Into the Sun (Extended Version)

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NASA's daring probe enters the Sun's corona to decode a volatile star.

See how Parker Solar Probe pierced the Sun's corona, giving scientists an unprecedented close-up of solar wind, magnetic fields, and violent eruptions. The film reveals why these events matter on Earth, where severe space weather can damage satellites, power grids, and communications. Sign up to watch a breakthrough mission reshape what we know about our closest star.

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