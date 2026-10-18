Epic Collections: The Ed Ewing Collection

Step inside a 100-car treasure house built for style and memory.

Explore B. Edward Ewing’s remarkable collection of more than 100 classic cars, each restored to an exceptional standard and housed in a garage unlike any other. From a 1950s-style diner to an old-fashioned gas station in Indiana, this film reveals how design, nostalgia, and personal passion shape every detail. Sign up to see what makes this collection unforgettable.