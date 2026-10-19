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How US Interventionism Created a Migration Crisis

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From bananas to border crossings, a hidden history comes sharply into focus.

Unpack how US intervention in Central America, from the Monroe Doctrine to Cold War power plays, shaped the instability, poverty, and violence driving migration today. By connecting corporate influence, coups, and modern border politics, this film offers essential context that makes each revelation more compelling to follow.

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