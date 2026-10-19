Targeting Retaliation

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Inside Paterson's hospitals and streets, peacemakers race to stop the next shooting.
This documentary follows the Paterson Healing Collective as they respond to gun violence in Paterson, New Jersey, supporting victims and families in moments of crisis. Through bedside interventions and community outreach, it reveals how trust, lived experience, and persistence can interrupt retaliation. Sign up to witness a deeply human approach to public safety.
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