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Shift

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Virtual love, rising seas, killer robots, justice at civilization's turning point.

This series examines the forces already reshaping how we live, from virtual reality relationships and autonomous weapons to climate migration and new approaches to justice. Through urgent real-world stories and expert insight, it reveals how today's biggest questions could define the decades ahead. Sign up to watch a future-facing series built to make you think further.

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4 episodes

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