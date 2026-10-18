Next Level

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Where video games collide with technology, politics, and modern culture.
See how gaming reaches far beyond the screen, influencing technology, entertainment, politics, and culture. Across topics like mental health, modding, virtual worlds, mobile ads, and aging players, this series turns familiar games into a sharper lens on the real world. Sign up to watch ideas, debates, and trends connect in surprising ways.
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