Curiosity Stream
Sign In

ScrippsTech

88% loved this3 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

Where bold science meets the people reshaping life on the ground.

Explore high-tech solutions to urgent human and environmental challenges, from regenerative ranching and whale protection to bionic exoskeletons and brain-computer interfaces. Guided by scientists, the series reveals how real-world innovation works and why it matters. Sign up to see big ideas tested where technology meets everyday life.

Episode guide

3 episodes

Love ScrippsTech? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond ScrippsTech, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.