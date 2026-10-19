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In Dry Water

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As fish vanish, two lives reveal the cost of an empty sea.

Follow Adama and Adja as a shrinking fish supply reshapes daily life in their country. This documentary connects one community’s struggle to the wider crisis of global overfishing, giving you a clear, human view of a problem that reaches far beyond the shore. Sign up to watch a story that turns a global issue into urgent, personal insight.

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