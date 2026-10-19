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Healing the Harm: Changing Youths' Lives Through Mentorship

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Two former street survivors rebuild Buffalo through hard-won mentorship and trust.

In Buffalo’s East Side, two men who were shaped by poverty and addiction turn their past into a force for change. This documentary follows their work mentoring young people, confronting trauma, and strengthening a community too often reduced to stereotypes. Sign up to witness how lived experience becomes guidance, accountability, and hope.

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