USA TODAY Investigates: Roadside Memorials and Why People Make Them

84% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
The stories behind roadside memorials reveal grief, memory, and unresolved loss.
This investigation looks beyond the crosses and flowers scattered along New Jersey roads to uncover why families and friends create these deeply personal tributes. Through intimate stories and reflections on mourning, faith, and remembrance, it reveals how public memorials give shape to private grief. Sign up to see the human lives and hard questions most drivers pass in an instant.
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free