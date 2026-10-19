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USA TODAY Investigates: Roadside Memorials and Why People Make Them

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The stories behind roadside memorials reveal grief, memory, and unresolved loss.

This investigation looks beyond the crosses and flowers scattered along New Jersey roads to uncover why families and friends create these deeply personal tributes. Through intimate stories and reflections on mourning, faith, and remembrance, it reveals how public memorials give shape to private grief. Sign up to see the human lives and hard questions most drivers pass in an instant.

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