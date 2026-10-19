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Pumped Dry: The Global Crisis of Vanishing Groundwater

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From satellites to dry wells, a hidden water emergency comes into focus.

Investigative reporting reveals how groundwater depletion is reshaping lives and landscapes across four continents. Using satellite data and on-the-ground stories, the film examines failing wells, strained farms, and the difficult choices communities face as aquifers decline. Sign up to see the forces driving this crisis, and what safeguarding water for the future could require.

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