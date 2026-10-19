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A landmark lawsuit reshapes the thin line between liberty and intervention.
This documentary examines the 1972 case that established the imminent danger standard for involuntary mental health commitment in America. Through families, clinicians, and legal voices, it reveals how that ruling reshaped care, rights, and responsibility, then asks what happens when a standard meant to protect liberty proves painfully inadequate.
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