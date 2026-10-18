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Curious Minds: Philosophy

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Big questions and bold ideas shape the choices that define us.

Explore the values that influence society, personal identity, and the decisions we make every day. Drawing on ideas about mentorship, creativity, lifelong learning, and learning from failure, this series turns philosophy into something vivid and practical. Sign up to watch a thought-provoking perspective on how people grow, create, and choose.

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2 episodes

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