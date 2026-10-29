Curiosity Stream
Sign In

Epic Exploring

82% loved this11 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

Two explorers chase the world's most spectacular abandoned places.

Join Josh and Cody as they travel the globe in search of extraordinary abandoned locations, capturing the beauty of places left to decay. From eerie ruins to vast forgotten sites, each stop reveals striking details and the stories still clinging to them. Sign up to see why these haunting spaces reward curiosity and close attention.

Episode guide

11 episodes

Love Epic Exploring? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond Epic Exploring, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.