Epic Exploring

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Two explorers chase the world's most spectacular abandoned places.
Join Josh and Cody as they travel the globe in search of extraordinary abandoned locations, capturing the beauty of places left to decay. From eerie ruins to vast forgotten sites, each stop reveals striking details and the stories still clinging to them. Sign up to see why these haunting spaces reward curiosity and close attention.
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